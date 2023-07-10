Douglas R. Blais, 74, of Indiana, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, in Martinsburg.
He was born July 29, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y. Doug was the son of Robert and Thelma “Mildred” (Fahey) Blais.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Doug is survived by his wife Karen (Smith) Blais, of Indiana; his children: Douglas Blais, Andrew Blais and Tarra Blais, of Wilmington, N.C., and Kevin Blais, of Indiana; and his grandchildren: CJ and Crystianna Pearson.
He was the brother of Nancy, wife of Guy West, of Levittown.
Doug was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired veterinarian.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Callistus Elue as celebrant. Military rites at the church will be conducted by the Portage Ritual Team.
All flowers are to be delivered directly to Holy Family Catholic Church, 509 Caldwell Ave., Portage, PA 15946, by 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Blais Family is being served by the Matthew R. Decort Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., in Portage.
Online condolences may be made at www.decortfh.com.
