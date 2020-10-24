Douglas Raymond Slay, 62, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, while at his residence.
The son of Alfonso Slay and Joan Patricia (Page) Clemons, he was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Detroit, Mich.
Douglas was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Indiana. He loved riding bikes and was very spiritual. Douglas was a good, fun, faithful son, brother, father and friend. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and father.
Surviving are his mother, Joan Patricia Clemons, Detroit, Mich.; father, Alfonso Slay, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; daughter, Shaunta Slay, Stonecrest, Ga.; siblings, Cynthia Slay, Detroit, Mich., Bruce Slay, Saginaw, Mich., and Lloyd Clemons Jr., Northville, Mich.; grandchildren, Autumn Baker and Kristy Cooper, Stonecrest, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Douglas was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lloyd Clemons Sr.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, condolences and sympathy acknowledgements may be sent to Joan Clemons, 4120 Rivard St., Apt. 514, Detroit, MI 48207.
The family would like to thank friends and family for their continued support.