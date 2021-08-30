Douglas Samuel Dalessio, 52, of Smicksburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1968, and was the son of Samuel Dalessio. Douglas was a truck driver for Devin Dalessio Trucking and was the owner of the former Silver Dollar Lounge, Plumville.
He was a member of Punxsutawney Moose. Doug loved spending time with his family and friends, shooting pool and vacationing with his wife.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Terri Good Dalessio, whom he married Oct. 9, 2019; his father, of Plumville; two sons, Devin (companion Tanya Harper) Dalessio, of Marion Center, and Dylan Dalessio, of Plumville; daughter, Alyvia Dalessio, of Rural Valley; stepdaughter, Kassidi Good, of Slippery Rock; two stepsons, Chase Good, of Dayton, and Triston Good, of Smicksburg; granddaughter, Brynlee Marie Dalessio; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Dalessio, who died Oct. 6, 2001.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, with the Rev. Micah McMillen, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
