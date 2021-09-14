Douglas S. Orner

Douglas Scott Orner, 52, of Landisburg, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born March 14, 1969, in St. Marys, he was the son of Richard (John) and Norma (Kathleen) Mack Orner, of Clymer.
Doug worked for Swenson Fuels in Perry County as a delivery driver. He enjoyed fishing, collecting shot glasses, driving truck and being with his family. He was also a Jehovah’s Witness.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by the mother of his children, Tracy Orner; children, Kayla Orner, Matressia Orner and Jarred Orner. Other surviving family members include his siblings, Chad Orner, Johnna Weiland and Cory Orner.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Doug’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.
