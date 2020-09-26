Dr. Debbie (McClary) Conklin, 54, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Debbie was the daughter of Louis and Carol (Ociepka) McClary and was born on Oct. 3, 1965, in Chicago, Ill.
Debbie grew up in Aiken, S.C., and graduated from Midland Valley High School in 1983.
She received her bachelor’s degree from The University of South Carolina in 1988 and then graduated from The University of Georgia in 1992 with her doctorate degree in veterinary medicine.
For the past 28 years, she has worked at Frazer Medical Clinic and Hospital caring for animals in the Homer City and Indiana areas. She was a strong advocate of health and wellness and lived every day to be the best she could be in mind, spirit and body.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Sam. They were married in 1990 and shared their life together over the past 34 years. Debbie was such a giving individual to all those around her. She was always there to listen and provide guidance on animal wellness and better ways to be fit and healthy. She is thankful for those that were a part of her life’s journey.
Debbie is also survived by her parents, Louie and Carol (Ociepka) McClary; her sister, Donna and husband Mike Derrick; her mother-in-law Eileen Conklin; her brothers-in-law James Conklin and fiancé Kim Raber; Dan Conklin; and Terry Conklin and wife Joy (DeLuca); and her sister Rene and husband Rick Mireles. She is also survived by her four nieces, Carlee, Tina, Jenny and Britney; nephew Eli; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents, her aunts and uncles and her father-in-law, James Conklin.
At Debbie’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, Indiana; Indiana Police K-9 Unit, Indiana; or the local volunteer fire departments (Clyde or Homer City).
Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
