Dr. Donald Anthony Walker died Jan. 17, 2023, at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., due to complications from cancer.
He resided in Indiana from 1969 to 2007 before he and his wife, Patricia Walker, retired to New Orleans to be close to his daughter, Valerie Walker, and their grandson, Anthony Clawson.
Dr. Walker received his PhD. in economics in 1961 from Harvard and taught in Boston and Oxford, Ohio, before becoming the chairman of the economics department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in 1969.
He was the first recipient of IUP’s Distinguished University Professor award, which was instituted in 1988.
He remained department chairman until his retirement in August 1998.
Dr. Walker was extremely prolific in the field of microeconomics, and he published numerous books and over 100 peer-reviewed articles.
His last published work in 2019 concerned the 50-year correspondence he shared with his mentor and friend, the Nobel Prize winner Paul Samuelson.
Dr. Donald Walker, known as “Don” by his friends, was a man of extraordinary personal qualities.
His vast intelligence, humor, empathy and essential decency made him a man for all people.
He was a remarkable husband, father and grandfather who did everything in his power to make his family uniquely content.
He fulfilled our every wish and at the same time helped us to become better and wiser individuals, which is a rare talent he extended to the world as a professor and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Valerie.
My dearest Papa, I will miss you every day and the wonderful relationship we shared.
Your daughter, Valerie Alana Walker.