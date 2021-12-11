Dr. Eugene Blair Shaffer, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9,2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Jason and Annabelle (Craig) Shaffer, he was born March 9, 1940, in Indiana.
Eugene was a graduate of Marion Center High School, Class of 1958. He then attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1962. After completing college, he further continued his education at the National College of Chiropractic, graduating in 1965.
Dr. Shaffer was a member of Creekside United Methodist Church where he was a choir member and taught Sunday School. He was also a member of the church’s dart club, a member of Gideon and lifetime member of Trout Unlimited.
Eugene was passionate about evangelizing, God and faith.
His interests included fly fishing, attending sporting events, cruises, Friday night pizza and Sunday picnics. He loved Sheetz, Benamati’s hot dogs and also Red Lobster. Eugene was delighted when he and Karen traveled to Israel.
As a doctor of chiropractic medicine, he was devoted to those he served.
His life was about faith, family and fishing.
Surviving are his loving wife, Karen (Bark) Shaffer, whom he wed Jan. 21, 1994; children, LuAnn S. (Kevan) Talley, Susan J. (William) Strittmatter, Robin A. (Dennis) Patterson and Erica J. (Robert) Ackerson; stepchildren, Christina (Richard) Battick and Justin L. Beers; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Mae (Jack) Roberts; half-brother, Wallace (Mary) Shaffer; half-sister Lydia (Richard) Work; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Eugene in death were his parents; brothers, Irwin and Carlysle; and his first wife, Sally (Welch) Shaffer.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Creekside United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be private with Pastor Lois Jackson and the Rev. Dr. Paul Morris co-officiating.
Interment, also private, will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Creekside United Methodist Church, 444 Indiana Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
“Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Family requests masks be worn during visitation.