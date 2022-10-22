Dr. Fredalene Barletta Bowers, beloved wife, mother, sister and Nonna, transitioned from this life to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
The daughter of Fred M. and Ruth I. Barletta, she was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her master’s degree from IUP and her Ph.D from the University of Pittsburgh in higher education, with a concentration in child and adolescent development.
Dr. Bowers was a renowned educator with a passion for teaching. She began her career with the Indiana County Day Care Program, followed by the Armstrong and Indiana Counties Intermediate Unit 28, providing academic enrichment and youth development. She joined IUP full time in 1998 as an associate professor in the Human Development and Environmental Studies Department and achieved the status of full professor in 2008 before ascending to the position of chairwoman of the department in 2011, where she served until her retirement from IUP in 2017 when she was awarded professor emeritus. In addition to her duties as a professor and department chair, she served on countless university and Indiana County committees and boards to serve the university and community. Dr. Bowers excelled at giving educational presentations on adolescent development and was a gifted and accomplished grant writer. She traveled extensively to present these topics to educators worldwide.
She received many awards and accolades over the years to recognize her amazing achievements and commitment to teaching, advising and mentoring, including 2016 College of Health and Human Services Service Award; 2013 IUP Distinguished University Faculty Award for Teaching; 2013 President’s Grantsmanship Award; 2008-09 Academic Advising Award, Center for Teaching Excellence; 2003-04 Outstanding Teacher Award for Teaching Excellence, College of Health and Human Services; and the 2003-04 Content Pedagogy Award, Center for Teaching Excellence. She is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
Fredalene was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was honored to serve her church family as one of the organists for more than 50 years.
Fredalene’s deep commitment to her profession, students, children and community was second only to her love of family. She adored being surrounded by her family either in Indiana or Myrtle Beach. A house full of immediate family, grandchildren and puppies running around always brought her ultimate joy.
As a worldwide traveler, she especially loved her time in Italy experiencing her Italian heritage and meeting extended family. Fredalene loved her time at the beach and was a voracious reader. Along with her grandchildren, she adored her Weimaraner puppies, Obie and Elsa.
Fredalene is survived by her husband of 49 years, Samuel Bowers; her three loving sons, Adam T. Bowers and girlfriend Traci Iarussi, of Delmont; Dr. Cody A. Bowers and wife Jennifer, of Thornton; and Justin D. Bowers and wife Christa, of Indiana; brother, Col. (Ret.) Dennis M. Barletta and wife Tina, of Clayton, N.C.; sister-in-Law, Debbie L. James, of Latrobe; and grandchildren, Caden, Kendall and Quinn, of Thornton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred M. and Ruth I. Barletta, of Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, followed by her service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pat Lenox officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, White Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Foundation for IUP to support the Fredalene Barletta Bowers Scholarship, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705, or the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
To view the online obituary or sign the online register book, visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.