Dr. Heide Sedwick, OFS, 79, of Portage, passed away May 10, 2023, at Forest Hills Personal Care Home in Sidman. She was born July 19, 1943, in Kassel, Germany.
Heide was the daughter of Ursula Bimber. She was preceded in death by her mother; and her brother Michael. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kim, wife of William Miller Jr., of Portage.
Heide received her doctorate degree from IUP and she also received a master’s degree from IUP in labor relations. Heide was a psychologist and owner of Cresson Psychological Services. She taught psychology at Mount Aloysius College. Heide established the psychological center: St. Michael’s House for Children in Bosnia. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Secular Franciscan Fraternity in Loretto. Heide was also a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Wilmore and she had a special devotion to The Blessed Mother and Saint Michael.
Family will receive friends on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Matthew R. Decort Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Portage. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church in Wilmore, with Fr. Joseph Nale as celebrant. Committal in Armagh Cemetery in East Wheatfield Township.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Heide’s name to St. Bartholomew Church C/O 550 Main Street, South Fork, Pa., 15956, and/or St. Elizabeth Secular Franciscan Fraternity in Loretto. The Family would like to give a special thank you to Forest Hills Personal Care Home and Asera Care Hospice and staff for the love and excellent care that they had given to Heide.
