Dr. Irwin W. Shaffer, 83, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 18, 1937, in Creekside to Jason and Annabel (Craig) Shaffer.
Irwin graduated from Marion Center High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Army, serving three years, two of which were in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
After completion of his military service, he returned to Creekside and operated Shaffer’s General Store. He moved to Oregon and graduated from Pacific University School of Optometry in 1972. He then practiced 35 years in Creekside and Punxsutawney.
Irwin was a lifetime member of Creekside United Methodist Church, Altoona Shrine, Indiana Little Vette Club and Indiana Masonic Lodge #313, where he served two terms as master mason.
Irwin married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Meekins, on March 24, 1956.
Surviving are his loving wife, “Ginny”; his daughter, Tammy (Brad) Miller, Marion Center; his son, Daniel Shaffer, Hickory; three grandchildren, Brady Miller, Marion Center; Evan (Lindsey) Miller, Home; and Mary Shaffer, Clifton Park, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Cowen and Shanleigh Miller.
Irwin is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Eugene (Karen) Shaffer, Creekside, and Dr. Wallace (Mary) Shaffer, Georgia; and sisters, Thelma (Jack) Roberts, Mo., and Lydia (Richard) Work, Pottstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carlysle “Bones” Shaffer.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.