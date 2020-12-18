Dr. Jane Ann Stockdale, 81, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born July 7, 1939, the first child of Eleanor “Janie” (Weiss) and James Merrill Stockdale.
She graduated from Punxsutawney High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana State College and then earned her doctorate from the University of Maryland.
Her employment included teaching at the Punxsutawney Area School District from 1960 to 1963, Dubois Area School District school counselor from 1963 to 1966, University of Maryland graduate student employment from 1966 to 1971, Pennsylvania Department of Education from 1971 to 1977, professor at Bucknell University from 1977 to 1980, and ending her career working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education as a veterans education director from 1980 to 1999.
She enjoyed traveling for business and pleasure. She also enjoyed attending live theater and was a patron of the Pittsburgh Symphony. She loved vacations with her family in Rehoboth Beach and traveling to Disney World several times a year.
Surviving relatives include six siblings: sister, Gretchen (Stockdale) Balestreire, brother, James “Jim” Merrill Stockdale Jr., brother, Paul “Hoagy” Franklin Stockdale and wife Colleen, sister, Deborah C. (Stockdale) Long, brother, Jon Alan Stockdale and wife Marlene, and sister, Jody (Stockdale) Dobson and husband Randy; and 12 nieces and nephews, Mark Stockdale, Elissa (Stockdale) Zeitler, Jimi Stockdale, Jonathan Stockdale and Jami Stockdale, Anita Balestreire, Robert Long, Daniel Long and Joseph Long, Jenna Dobson, Malisa (Dobson) Hill and Malory (Dobson) Mee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Lillian “Peachie” (Weiss) Cook; uncle, James L. Cook; brother-in-law, Thomas A. Balestreire; and nephew, Andrew J. Balestreire.
Due to current guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Jane Ann, to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, 201 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA or to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning St., Suite 4, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
