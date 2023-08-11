Dr. Jean Ann James, 75, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, while at Beacon Ridge.
The daughter of Richard and Bessie (Gray) Yahres, she was born July 22, 1948, in Pittsburgh.
Jean was a member of Grace Church and was involved in many activities within the church. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received her master’s and doctorate degrees.
Jean taught kindergarten and first grade at Marion Center for 20 years and also taught 19 years at UPJ.
Surviving are her husband, Eugene “Gene” James; a brother, Richard (Sharon) Yahres, of Etna; a niece, Nicki Lombeva, of Bakersfield, Calif.; and a brother-in-law, Harry “Jack” (Kathy) James, of Ocean View, Del.
Preceding Jean in death were her parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of visitation will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service immediately following in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com
