Dr. Melvin C. Williams, 87, of Telford, formerly of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Born in Osceola Mills, Melvin was the son of Clayton and Victoria (Petrosky) Williams. He was the loving husband of Genevieve Williams, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Melvin attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for his undergraduate studies and then received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. His internship and residencies in internal medicine and nuclear medicine were completed at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colo.
Melvin proudly served his country for nine years in the United States Army Medical Corp, attaining the rank of major. He was stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., and Fort Lewis, Wash., before relocating to Indiana, to open a private internal medicine practice. He later established a full-time nuclear medicine practice at Indiana Regional Medical Center and eventually retired in 1996 after spending 40 years devoted to his profession of medicine.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dr. Steffanie Labate (Dennis), of Tequesta, Fla.; Jennifer Tangredi (Michael), of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Michael Williams (Lori), of Lansdale; three grandchildren, Maria Labate Chappel (Jonathan), Melanie Labate Butler (Blaise) and Zachary Loys (Yamile); a brother, Milo Williams (Nancy), of Summerfield, Fla.; sister-in-law, Helen Prall; brother-in-law, Edward Jedrziewski (Patricia); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Sherman Williams.
Melvin enjoyed life to the fullest. Growing up on a farm, he loved riding horses.
He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, and he ultimately realized his dream of big game hunting on three safaris to Africa with his wife and son. Melvin had a lovely voice and enjoyed singing and playing his guitars. He loved watching sports, especially football, and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Melvin’s passionate hobbies took place in his various workshops, where he could be found creating custom and advanced woodworkings, including his cherished grandmother clock.
Melvin will be honorably laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Melvin’s memory at www.t2t.org/donate.
Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford.
