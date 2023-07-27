Dr. P. Michael Kosicek, 68, of Kiski Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Born Nov. 14, 1954, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of Vindle Kosicek and Laura P. (Wolfe) Kosicek.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, obtained his bachelor’s degree in business education with a focus on accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976 and, in 1979, obtained his master’s degree from IUP. In 2004, he obtained his Ph.D. in administrative studies-public sector from IUP.
He remained at IUP, where Mike was an associate professor of the department of management. Since 2002, he instructed both undergraduate and MBA classes. He was a long-time coordinator of the business program. In 2018, Mike was the proud recipient of the University Senate’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching.
Mike was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 437 in Apollo.
He loved being around people, enjoying a good glass of wine or IPA, delicious food and great company. Mike took great pride in his property, which he referred to as his “piece of dirt.”
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas V. Kosicek; nephew Caleb Altmire; and a niece, MacKenzie Laura Altmire.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Shirley, of Kiski Township; Linda (Ed) Waitkus, of Spring Church; Rose (Kim) Bush, of Washington Township; and Kimberly (Robert) Altmire, of Kiski Township; sister-in-law Nancy Kosicek, of Latrobe; special companion Sharon Albert, of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until the hour of service at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Scot and Tammie Pifer officiating. Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the Indiana University Department of Management, Eberly 304, 664 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15705.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.
