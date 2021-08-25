Dr. Patrick A. Carone, 89, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Pat was born April 4, 1932, in Morgantown, W.Va., to Angelo and Mary Ellen Carone. Pat’s parents came to America from Italy, worked very hard and eventually owned a successful business and multiple buildings in Morgantown.
He attended West Virginia University, where he studied political science and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Pat completed additional graduate classes at Columbia University in New York. A Fulbright scholarship allowed him to study political science at the University of Rome in Italy a year later. He went on to earn his doctorate in political science from Duke University.
Pat married Anna-Hughes Patteson in 1960 and together they moved to Indiana. He began his career as a political science professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1964 and also became the director of the Office of International Services in 1969.
Pat was active in many professional organizations, such as Pennsylvania Consortium for International Education (two-term president), Pennsylvania Council for International Education (president) and The American Political Science Association. He received three awards for distinguished academic service from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Pat was also the director of IUP’s Summer Study Programs in Trieste, Italy; Rome, Italy; and Oxford, England.
He retired from teaching in 1994 and devoted his full attention to IUP’s international program. He retired from IUP in 2002. Pat loved Indiana and was an active member at Christ Episcopal Church, where he served as a member of the Vestry and, for a term, served as senior warden. He was a member of the Indiana Rotary, where he served for a term as vice president and later president. Pat was on the Indiana Arts Council, the Indiana Symphony Society and The University Museum Board of Directors.
Pat was a gifted chef who loved good food, wine and entertaining friends. He and Anna-Hughes traveled the world to exotic and wonderful destinations, including a sabbatical in Florence, Italy. He loved movies, music and dogs. Above all, he loved and was proud of his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Lea (Maryanne) and Alicia (Carl); and a son, Patrick (Stacey). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Leanna, Patrick and Lily.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna-Hughes; his brother, Dr. Frank Carone; and his sister, Ann Veltri.
All services will be private. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family wishes to thank the staff at Moorhead Place for welcoming and caring for Pat so diligently. They also wish to thank 365 Hospice for the superb and compassionate care they gave Pat.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Foundation for IUP, G1 Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, specifying that the contribution is for the Patrick A. and Anna-Hughes Carone Scholarship (0458). To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.