Dr. Vincent Taiani, 85, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, surrounded by his family and wife Darcy, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Vince was a man of many talents and facets, but mostly he was a friend, a colleague and a father.
As a soldier, he was a decorated leader in Vietnam, earning a bronze star for valor in combat. As an athlete, he was an accomplished major league baseball catcher until injured (he never achieved his dream to play for his hometown Brooklyn Dodgers). As an academic, he became chairperson of both the management and marketing departments at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and was an innovative and respected contributor for 30 years, teaching and advising thousands of students.
As a family man, he is survived by his ex-wife, Elke Taiani, and their children, Corina (Scott) Smecker, Suzanne Taiani, Marc (Lindsay) Taiani and Dean Taiani, always striving to give them the best life possible. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Lindsey and Kyle Smecker, Nicholas and Sienna Mele, Maximus and Tiberius Taiani. He also had three children from his first marriage, Andrew, Michael and Vinnie.
As a friend and colleague, he made life-long trusting relationships on the golf course, in the classroom and during many Monday night football games (he made a dynamite chili). Vinnie had a wicked sense of humor and often called it as he saw it. One of his golf course quips was, “I have seen better swings on the playground.”
He was a good patriot and citizen. Vinnie was always there to help and contribute to whatever task was at hand, especially during some of the most challenging times at IUP.
His son, Dean, claimed that his dad’s theme song had to be Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way.” Not many people can claim success in the military, professional sports and higher education, but Dr. Taiani did, and he did it his way.
He will be missed by so many friends, colleagues, and family. RIP dear colleague and friend.
The Eberly College of Business (ECOB) at IUP is establishing a scholarship on Dr. Taiani’s behalf. Information on the scholarship can be obtained from the dean’s office at the ECOB (724) 357-4785.