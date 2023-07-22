HOMER CITY — S.W. Jack bounced back from a tough first inning, cutting a three-run deficit to one, but that’s as close as the Drillers got as the Penn-Trafford Warriors tacked on a couple insurance runs in a 5-3 victory in Day 1 action of the Pennsylvania Youth Legion Western Regional Tournament at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City on Friday.
The Drillers fell into a 3-0 hole after just four batters in the first inning, with Penn-Trafford using a double, two singles and a walk. The big hit came from Santino Selia, who singled home Ben Grabowski and Colton Tyburski.
“That was it,” Drillers coach Mitch Pacconi said, referring to Penn-Trafford’s quick start. “Add in a couple crucial errors later and some timely hitting, which is what it takes to win. They are one of the best teams in this tournament, in my opinion,”
S.W. Jack’s Ryan Okapal started and pitched into the third inning, allowing four hits, two walks and four runs before being lifted for Caden Force. Force used his off-speed pitches to settle the Warriors’ bats, pitching the final 32/3 innings and allowing just one unearned run.
“Caden pitched strong for us all year,” Pacconi said. “He gets better and better, and I’ll take his pitching any day.”
The Drillers’ Ethan Shank scored in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Luke Rowe, and Elijah Thomas scampered home an inning later on a wild pitch by Warriors starter Ethan Septak, and S.W. Jack climbed back to within a run, 3-2.
But the Drillers left too many runners on base and in scoring position. S.W. Jack left 12 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings.
“We had a lot of base runners, and we got our share of hits,” Pacconi said. “We did a good job at the plate getting on, but yeah, we left guys on in some crucial scoring situations. In those situations, we hit it right at some guys, too.”
Sully Van Hoose, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, singled to lead off the fifth inning and eventually scored on a dropped third strike with Jamison Miller at the plate for the Drillers’ third run. Rocco Cosentino walked to load the bases with two outs when Force lined out to Penn-Trafford’s Septak to end the inning.
The one run is all S.W. Jack could muster against Grabowski, a hard-throwing relief pitcher.
“He was throwing some heat,” Pacconi said. “He was hitting 83-85 miles per hour, and that’s pretty hard for this league.”
Grabowski tripled in the bottom of the third inning and scored on an error two batters later to make it 4-2, but Force, after walking the initial batter he faced, struck out the next two hitters to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam.
Van Hoose doubled in the sixth inning, and Parker Stahlman walked, but Penn-Trafford relief pitcher Dom Delio got Rowe to pop out to shortstop, ending the Drillers’ rally attempt.
Septak pitched the first inning and allowed a pair of runs, while Grabowski pitched the bulk of the innings, going 42/3, allowing four hits and just one unearned run. Delio pitched the final 11/3 without allowing a hit.
Selia, Grabowski and leadoff hitter Logan Matrisch had multiple hits for Penn-Trafford.
The Drillers had an uncharacteristic four errors.
Despite the loss, S.W. Jack has a realistic chance to advance to the state tournament out of Pool B.
“I mean, it is simple. We have to win the next two games,” Pacconi said. “We still have a pretty good shot at getting in by winning our next two games.”
S.W. Jack will play Millcreek Post 733 on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Saegertown on Sunday at 4 p.m.
