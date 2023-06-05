Duane “Eng” Johnson, 83, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, surrounded by his loving friends, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Born Feb. 5, 1940, in McKeesport, he was the son of Engvard and Julia M. (Gingo) Johnson.
A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Eng was a retired antique dealer known for his knowledge of bottles and was a lifelong member of the Pittsburgh Antique Bottle Club. Eng was also well known for his experience with all things fishing, including lures, rods and reels, and was often called upon to contribute to many auction catalogs for the antique collectible fishing trade.
A talented craftsman, he was self-taught in the art of picture matting and framing as well as furniture making. Eng proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves.
Left to cherish his memory are his cousin, Steve Gingo (Lorraine), and his friends and caregivers, Debbie Risinger, David Semsick and Jeff Shaffer. He also leaves behind good friends Andy Regrut, Chuck Leshok, Garret Mason and Laura Hutcheson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Many thanks to his friends in the antique trade, Dave Clum, Rodney Sheffar, Dave Clapper, Becky Billingsley, Andy Rapach and Dan Jockel. Thank you for taking the time to share a memory and make Eng smile. It has been said that “No man is a failure who has friends.” Eng’s last days were made richer by your friendship.
Special thanks to Karen Hauck at Rose Haven for helping Eng in his hour of great need, to the staff at both Rose Haven and Beacon Ridge and to Megan and Chrissy from Grane Hospice for your care and concern. A special thank you to Dr. Drozdiak, whose compassionate and loving care of Eng through the last several years has been a blessing.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with a funeral service at noon, at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating.
Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
