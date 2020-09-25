Duane F. Lingenfelter

Duane F. “Lefty” Lingenfelter, of Allen, Texas, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 78.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1941, to William Watson and Mary Isabelle (Marshall) Lingenfelter in Home.
Duane graduated from Marion Center High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1963. He went on to complete his master’s in 1969. Duane married Amy Watterson on May 25, 1963, in Homer City.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army starting in 1963, where he was stationed in Germany for three years before serving in Vietnam for nearly a year. He obtained the rank of captain before being honorably discharged in 1968. Duane worked for several manufacturing companies as a project manager before retiring in 2003.
He served his local communities as past president of the Marion Center School Board and he served on various United Meth-odist Church committees in several states. Duane was also an adjunct professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife had lived the past 14 years in Texas, where he had enjoyed his retirement.
Duane is survived by his wife, Amy Lingenfelter; daughters, Kristy Kintz and husband, Ed, of Indiana; and Kacy Turner, of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas Kintz, of Allen, Texas; Rachel Kintz, of Indiana; Mason Turner, of Allen, Texas; and Bryson Turner, of Allen, Texas; nephews Matthew Watterson and wife, Cynthia, of Harker Heights, Texas; and Lucas Watterson and wife, Amy, of Morgantown, W.Va.; niece, Heidi Watterson, of Pittsburgh; great-nieces and -nephews, Christopher, Shemaira, Matthew Jr., Alissa, Lydia and Sebastian; brother, W. Brent Lingenfelter and wife, Judi, of Richmond, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Watson and Mary Isabelle Lingenfelter, and an infant daughter.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Mark Griffith officiating. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post 1989.
Interment in Grove Chapel Cemetery will follow.
As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to W. Watson Lingenfelter Scholarship Fund, Marion Center State Bank, 501 E. Main St., Marion Center, PA 15759.