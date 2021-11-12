Duane R. Greene, 64, of Clymer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Clyde and Hattie (Burnheimer) Greene, born Feb. 28, 1957, in Indiana.
Duane was a member of Dixonville Wesleyan Church. He graduated from Marion Center High School in 1975. Duane was employed at Komat’su (Joy Global).
He loved to fish, especially from his pontoon boat. Duane also loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet (Kirkland) Greene; one son, Greg and wife Koren, of Indiana; his cherished grandchildren, Landon (Little Dude, Peanut), Melia (Princess) and Karley (Precious); sister, Margie (Greene) John Kalicicki, of Indiana; brothers, Allen and wife Glenda, of Ohio; Alvin, of Clymer; Randy and Diane (Empfield), of Penn Run; and Rod and Talona (Martin), of Indiana; his in-laws, Gene Wapp, Marilyn Greene and Doris Pauline Greene; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris (Greene) Wapp and Linda (Greene) Mehalic; two brothers, Don and Eugene Greene; one niece, Theresa Greene; and his in-laws, Darwin and Marie Kirkland.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Duane’s funeral service will be on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Wallace Jr. Interment will be made in Ruffner Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Dixonville Wesleyan Church, 246 Purchase Line Road, Dixonville, PA 15734. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.