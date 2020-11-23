Duane “Dane” Waltman went on to be with the Lord in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 52. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nora (Fetterman) Waltman.
Dane is survived by his father, Duane L Waltman, of Richmond, Va.; wife, Andrea (Hockenberry) Waltman; sister, Sharon Colombo (Gino); his special niece, Aubriella, and many other nieces and nephews; Robert (Leona) Waltman, beloved uncle and aunt, along with many other aunts and uncles and many cousins.
Dane was born on March 23, 1968, in Nyack, N.Y., to Duane and Nora Waltman. He spent the majority of his life in Baltimore but became rooted in the Indiana community. He was a faithful member of Divine Destiny Ministries where he was a part of the worship team. He also touched many lives while working at Great Clips as a hair stylist.
He loved the Lord, whom he worshipped with his bass guitar. He enjoyed wood burning, his three fur babies: Beautiful Lucy, King David and Benjamin; and the Baltimore Ravens, even though he lived in Steeler Country.
A Celebration of Life service will be held by Pastors Scot and Tammie Pifer at Divine Destiny Ministries, 207 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, on Saturday, Nov. 28, at noon, fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to assist with the funeral expenses to his wife.
Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
