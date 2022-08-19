Duff W. McGill, 89, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 18, 1933, in Sharon, to Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill.
He was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1951. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956.
He married Vilma F. Bertoncini on May 29, 1958. They were married for 57 years until her passing on Nov. 10, 2015. He retired from Agway Energy Corp. in 1995. After retirement, Duff worked for the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. for almost 20 years. He was also judge of elections for many years. He belonged to the VFW and American Legion, both of Blairsville.
Duff is survived by a sister, Nancy Klawier, of Canada; a number of nieces and nephews: Eugene and Gerri Esposito, Mavis and Edwin Santoro, Mark and Nancy Trausi, Amy Bertoncini, Jamie and Ron Penich, Mike and Mary Jo Bertoncini, Leann and Bill Thelin, Thomas and Francine Farley, Joseph and Jennie Farley, Donna and Chuck Hussey, Deena Kelly, GiGi Grosso, Jill Groves and Ivy Fessenbecker; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and great-great-great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating. U.S. Air Force and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services after the service.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Blairsville Volunteer Fire Co., 51 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.