Dwayne L. “Duke” Ressler, 43, of Strongstown, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Dwayne was born March 24, 1979, in Johnstown, to Lloyd and Patricia (Bumbernick) Ressler of Seward.
He was an avid drag racer and won the 2020 season championship in Top Class. Drag racing was what he enjoyed most in life besides his three children and family. He also enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and really anything outdoors.
Dwayne embodied the art of storytelling and was known for filling a room with laughter. Friends, family and strangers were drawn to his friendly, outgoing and positive attitude. Dwayne would do anything for anyone at any time. He could do anything and was willing to work and fix anything.
Dwayne graduated from United Jr./Sr. High School in 1998. He worked for APEX Energy and has been working in the gas well industry for over 20 years.
Dwayne is survived by his loving and devoted wife Kyleen (Burkley) Ressler; children Patrick, Caitlin and Aubrey Ressler; parents Lloyd and Patricia Ressler; sister Ronda Sowa (Ressler); nephew Maxwell Sowa; as well as many other extended family members, including his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and Richard Burkley, brothers-in-law (Craig and Eric Burkley); sisters-in-law; and several nieces; a nephew; and a great-niece and great-nephew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.