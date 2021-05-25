Dwight David “Dave” Johnston, 65, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, while at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The son of Beryl and Madaleine (Brewer) Johnston, he was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Indiana.
Dwight, known as Dave by his family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Creekside.
Dave was owner and operator of the Clair Johnston and Sons Nursery in Creekside. Dave’s father invented and patented the Christmas tree baler.
Dave is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Rankin) Johnston, Creekside; daughter, Kaitlyn, Massachusetts; and a son, Nathan, Indiana.
Preceding Dave in death were his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.