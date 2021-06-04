Dwight David Johnston, 65, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.
The son of Beryl M. and Madaline (Brewer) Johnston, he was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Indiana.
Dwight, known as “Dave” to his family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Indiana County.
He graduated from Marion Center Area High School and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Dave, a third-generation Christmas tree grower, was the longtime owner and operator of Johnston Nursery in Creekside and was a member of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association. His father invented and patented the Christmas tree baler, which is still in use at the family’s farm.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go fishing around Indiana County and Erie, and often tied his own flies and used them to catch trout. He had many interests and hobbies, and throughout his lifetime he always enjoyed photography, carpentry and listening to rock music.
Dave is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Rankin) Johnston, Creekside; a son, Nathan Johnston, Indiana; a daughter, Kaitlyn Johnston Wiese and son-in-law Rutger Wiese, Boston; a sister, Peg (Johnston) Eckenrod, Creekside; a sister Nancy (Johnston) Hess and brother-in-law Ed, Creekside; and a brother-in-law, Earle Good, Punxsutawney.
Preceding Dave in death were his parents; his eldest sister, Kay (Johnston) Good, Punxsutawney; and brother-in-law and dear friend Sam Eckenrod, Creekside.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.