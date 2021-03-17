Dwight E. Hess, 92, of Indiana County, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Born Nov. 30, 1928, in Brookville, he was the son of George L. and Beatrice (Watt) Hess and step-mother Mae Hess.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cora (Boring) Hess; step-grandson, Derek Brothers; three sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diana Hess; children Dwight L. (Gale), Cheryl Baluh, Kevin (LeAnn) and Ronald (Jackie); step-children Jay (Stephanie), brothers Randy (Jessica) Brothers, Leigh (Vinny) Martin, Julie (Tom) Novak and Jim Brothers; grandchildren Jill (Louis) Kitsko, Amanda Hess, Tamara (Kevin) Blake, Eric Baluh, Kirk (Deanna) Baluh, Allyson Hess and Jonathan Hess; step-grandchildren Shawn Jacobs, Samantha Gittings, Jimmy Brothers, Tyler Jacobs, Taylor Brothers, Tyler Brothers, Trevor Brothers, Madison Martin, Ian Brothers, Brianna Brothers and Josh Brothers; great-grandchildren Caleb Yocum, Bryce Kitsko, Cora Yocum, Carter Blake, Paige Blake, Hadley Blake and Khalia Cooper. He is also survived by seven step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church, Dilltown, and was formerly employed by Imperial Coal Co., Florence Mining Co. and R&P Mining.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Baptist Church, Dilltown. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dwight’s memory may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Dilltown, P.O. Box 113, Dilltown, PA 15929.
