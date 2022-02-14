Dwight E. Schrecengost, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 21, 1963, in Indiana, to Donald H. Sr. and Helen M. Gamble Schrecengost, Dwight lived in Indiana his entire life.
He was a member of Crete Presbyterian Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved listening to classic rock, dancing and walking.
Dwight is survived by his children, Troy Schrecengost and Trisha Swalga; siblings, Diane (Doroteo) Kisa, Judy (Keane) Janes, Donald (Karen) Schrecengost, Daniel (Annette) Schrecengost, Debra (Larry) Fulmer, Dennis (Nena) Schrecengost, Duane (Beverly) Schrecengost and Karen (Romeo) Bone.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Reiter.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a service will be held at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dwight’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
