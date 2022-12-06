Dwight Paul Plowman, 95, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
He was born March 3, 1927, in Indiana County, son of George M. and Rose M. (Ressler) Plowman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Mae (Longenecker) Plowman; brothers, Virgil, Forrest, Lloyd, Don, James Plowman and infant brother, Blair; sisters, Twilight Stutzman, Dorothy Zeiset, Jennie Conrad and infant sister, Nora.
He is survived by his sons, Bradley P. Plowman and Kevin D. Plowman and wife Melinda; daughter, Sandra L. Kuhn and husband Michael; son, Brian J. Plowman and Judy; grandchildren, Eric Plowman and wife Kristy, Ryan Kuhn, Jason Plowman and wife Kelly, Robert Plowman and wife Jennifer, Melissa Aldinger and husband William, Lindsay Koch and husband Jon and Bethany Norman and husband Cody; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia and Ava Plowman, Levi, Lucianna and Lola Plowman, Tessa and Tristan Koch, Cole and Trent Plowman and Eleanor Aldinger.
He was the founder and former president of Gateway Diesel Inc. and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of North Raleigh United Methodist Church. Dwight loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on vacations and gatherings at his family camp in Indiana County.
A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. His final resting place will be Armagh Cemetery in Armagh.