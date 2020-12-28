Dwight Ronald Libengood II, 51, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1969, in Latrobe, the son of the Rev. D. Ronald Libengood (Joy), of Hillside, and the late Joyce A. Campbell Libengood.
He held a fifth-degree black belt and had taught karate. His pastime was fish and tending to his aquarium.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren and Doris Campbell, and his paternal grandparents, Verl and Geraldine Libengood.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Daniel P. Libengood Sr. (Alexxys), of Mt. Pleasant; his grandson, Daniel P. Libengood Jr. “DJ”; his sister, Rebecca Penich (Charles), of New Derry; stepbrother, Robert Johnston (Mary), of New Derry; special friend, Darlene Libengood, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences maybe made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.