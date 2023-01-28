E. Jean (Anderson) Polenik, 87, of Clymer, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Communities of Indian Haven, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Violet (Shultz) Anderson, born Dec. 24, 1935.
Jean was a faithful member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood.
She is survived by two brothers, Art and Lynn; one sister, Marian Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Polenik Sr., in 2009; son Frank Polenik Jr., in 2013; infant daughter Lea Ann Polenik, in 1962; brothers Lisle, Pete, Richard and Ken; and one sister, Nancy.
In keeping with Jean’s wishes, visitation is private for the family. Jean’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be in the mausoleum at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.