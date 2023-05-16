E. Louise Hildebrand, beloved mother, wife, sister, neighbor and friend, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at age 92, while in the comfort of her home with her son and daughter-in-law in Bluff City, Tenn.
Born Aug. 14, 1930, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of Paul and Emily Woodring and sister of Richard (Dick) Woodring.
Louise graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1947 where she met and married C. Fred Hildebrand. In 2019, they celebrated their 70th anniversary before he passed away in December of that year. Together, they raised five children in the Indiana area.
She was an active member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church where she faithfully served God and her fellow parishioners as a deacon of the church for many years and continued to be a part of the church by watching the services online while in Tennessee.
Louise was also active in many civic organizations, including Junior Woman’s Civic Club, Indiana Hospital Board and Visiting Nurses Association. She was among those who were instrumental in establishing Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
On Saturdays, you would find her in her pink smock volunteering at the IRMC pantry, always sporting a smile for all who entered. She genuinely loved her role and all the friends she made at the hospital.
Louise worked with her father, Paul, in the tax office and followed in his footsteps being active in the Republican Party for many years. She later worked for Lee Norse Company before serving as jury commissioner of Indiana County.
Louise thoroughly enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a routine spectator at ball games, musicals and band events. She always made sure all her family, big and small, far and near, knew she loved them.
Nothing made her happier than having her family and friends gather in her home and be surrounded with love and laughter. We have all been touched by her loving spirit and will be missed.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband C. Fred Hildebrand; and her eldest son, David Hildebrand.
She is survived by her son Steven Hildebrand and daughter-in-law Cindy (Simon), of Bluff City, Tenn.; daughter Jan Erickson and Ron Lengel, of Indiana; daughter Lynn Brose and son-in-law Doug Brose, of Narvon; son Chip Hildebrand and daughter-in-law Cathy (Golden), of Clymer; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Our family would like to thank friends for their support, prayers and assistance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701, or Amedysis Hospice, 2025 Meadowview Parkway, #101, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with services.
To view the online obituary, sign the online registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.