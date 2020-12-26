Earl John Lieb Jr., 93, of Penn Run, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Holmes Beach, Fla.
He was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Nicktown to Marie (Krug) and Earl Lieb.
He married Mary Jane (Ferraro) Lieb on July 21, 1951. They were married for over 53 years until her death in 2004.
Surviving are sons Michael, Bradenton, Fla.; Jerry, Ernest; E. John, Penn Run; Tom (Judy), Penn Run; and daughter Becky, Holmes Beach, Fla. Also surviving are grandchildren Ben (Megan) Lieb, Reading, Jullian (Brandon) Dickey, Spring Mills, TJ Keefer, Tampa, Fla., and Megan Keefer, Windsor, Conn.; and great-grandson Cameron Joseph Lieb.
He was preceded in death by brothers Dan and Ted and sister Lorraine. His sister Connie Davis, Phoenix, Ariz., survives him.
Earl worked many years as a district sales manager in the wholesale food industry. He was a talented pianist and vocalist who shared this talent by volunteering at various nursing homes in Indiana County and throughout the community. Earl had many hobbies that he shared with his children and grandchildren, including hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, sports, crossword puzzles and card playing, especially Cinch. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Notre Dame. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family and faithful companion, his dog Copper.
Funeral services will be held privately, and a memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date.