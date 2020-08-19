Earl W. “Sharky” Long, 68, of Blairsville, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.
Earl was born Jan. 3, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of Ellis Long and Stella (Wolford) Long.
He worked in the coal mines and at Superior Well. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
“Sharky” is survived by his children: Sarah Cole, of Blairsville; Scott Long, of Nebraska; and Dustin Long, of Illinois; and his grandchildren Kaylee, Andrew, Kyle and Isuni.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Floyd Long.
In keeping with Earl’s wishes, all arrangements are private.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.