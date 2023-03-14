Easton Jay Williams, 9, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 2014, in Indiana, the son of Jasen and Janelle (Levesque) Williams.
Easton was a third-grade student at River Valley Elementary School. He loved playing football, wrestling, camping and taking care of his goats.
He also enjoyed playing video games, talking with his friends on his tablet, hanging out with his older brothers and spending weekends at Pap and Gaga’s house.
He is survived by his parents, Jasen and Janelle (Levesque) Williams, of Blairsville; brothers Riley, Logan and Grey Williams; maternal grandparents Dawn and Jack Levesque, of Blairsville; paternal grandparents Cindy Jeannette and husband Timmy, of North Carolina, and Rick Williams and Kelly, of West Virginia; several aunts and uncles; and his special a unt and uncle, Nancy and Bob Chapla.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
Funeral services with Pastor Jack Lucas will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Easton’s name to UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.