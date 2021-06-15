Eaton “Red” Betts, 76, of Marion Center, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, while a patient at Shadyside Hospital.
The son of LeRoy and Anna Mae (Correl) Betts, he was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Baltimore, Md.
Red was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School where he played football on the 1962 undefeated team that won the Western Conference Championship.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh teams.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to Benezette to see the elk. He was a jokester who loved to spend time with the grandchildren and greatly enjoyed decorating for Christmas. Red will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and everyone’s favorite uncle.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Dianna (Livingston) Betts; sons, Irvin (Dorothy) Betts, Martinsville, Va.; Joseph (Mandi) Betts, Spotsylvania, Va.; and Tim (Stephanie) Betts, Marion Center; a daughter, Dianna (Steve) Best, Fayetteville; grandchildren, Cameron; Samuel and his significant other, Taylor; Justin; Amber; Ryan; Brienna; Tyler; Kirsten; Tim Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; and Zackary; and one great-grandchild, Sierra Betts.
Preceding Red in death were his parents; brothers, Albert, Richard and LeRoy; and sisters, Annette and Delores.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday with a celebration of life to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.