Eddie W. Frank, of Indiana (Rayne Township), passed away at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He is sadly missed by his wife of 64 years, Dotty, whom he married July 10, 1956.
Other surviving family members include his children: CarryAnn McAdoo and husband Rick and Eddie “Pete” Frank Jr. and wife Jean. His grandchildren are Rickey Jr. and
wife Glenda, Tim McAdoo and wife Michelle and Eddie Frank III and wife Tiffany. Surviving great-grandchildren are Cameron Paige McAdoo, Cooper Lee Frank and Graclyn Leigh Frank.
At the time of Eddie’s passing, a public service could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., in Indiana. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Eddie would have turned 83 on that date. The Rev. Greg Golden will officiate.
Please RSVP by July 15 by calling (724) 463-3051 as there will be a luncheon following the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.