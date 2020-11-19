Edgar L. Miller

Edgar L. “Montie” Miller, 84, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Kittanning Care Center.
The son of Clark Miller and Marjorie (Miller) Stuchul, Montie was born June 2, 1936, in Indiana.
Montie grew up on a farm in Washington Township where he was a member of the Plum Creek Church in Creekside. Shortly after marrying his wife and moving into his longtime home on Woodland Road, Montie became a member of Graystone Church in Indiana.
Before graduating from high school in Marion Center, Montie started working at the Indiana A&P grocery store. He worked at A&P for many years before joining forces as a salesman for the Delaney Auto Group. In both professions, Montie loved talking to and taking care of his customers. He was a devout Pirates fan and avid card player. Being an outdoor enthusiast and hunter, Montie enjoyed being a member of the Keystone Sportsman’s Club for many years. He also took great joy in caring for his garden and lawn. Montie proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Montie’s family, however, was his greatest source of pride.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Brown Miller, of Indiana; three children: Deborah Horvath and husband Terry, of Indiana; Michael Miller, of Indiana; and Judy Cessna and husband Sam, of Shelocta; a sister, Cheryl Pagonis and husband Gus, of Evans City; three grandchildren: Ashley Horvath, Kylie Horvath and Nathan Cessna; and a step-granddaughter, Chelsy Cessna and her son, Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Margie Davis and husband Tony, as well as sister-in law Dorothy Schrecongost and sister-in-law Helen Kellar and husband Dick.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Kittanning Care Center for their wonderful care of Montie for the last six and a half years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Montie’s name to either Plum Creek U.P.C. in care of Ken Park, 188 Copper Valley Road, Creekside, PA 15732 or Graystone E.P.C. at 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
