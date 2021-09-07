Edith 'Edie' Berringer

Edith “Edie” (Reed) Berringer, 88, of Cherry Tree, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home, Home.
She was the daughter of John T. and Eva Sophia (Heberling) Reed, born Dec. 17, 1932, in Nanty Glo.
Edie loved to travel with her husband to the Western United States where they could gamble and enjoy the scenery. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her two children, Donald D. Berringer, of Indiana, and Susan D. Bennett and husband Fred, of Cherry Tree; three grandchildren, Melissa Bennett, Michelle Welch and husband Randy, and Scott Bennett and wife Paula; two great-grandchildren, Libby Renee Bernd and Lauren Nichole Bennett; and special family friend, Thomas D. Wagner.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald “Charlie” Clifton Berringer, on June 26, 2021; and five siblings, Ralph, Catherine Pedicord, LaVerne, Jean Kost and Agnes Henneman.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Sandrowicz, 365 Hospice and the Crystal Waters staff for the love and care they gave Edie.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Edie’s funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Yarnal as officiant. Inurnment will be made in the Uniontown Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.