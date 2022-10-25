Edith ‘Lee’ Grazier

Edith “Lee” (Tipton) Grazier, 81, of Shelocta, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at UPMC Passavant.
The daughter of Robert C. and Mabel (Miller) Tipton, she was born June 30, 1941, in New Kensington.
Lee graduated from Ken High. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in New Kensington. Lee was the manager of Bouquet Swimming Park in Springdale, also known as the Springdale Pool. She loved the beach and traveling with her husband in their RV. Lee was a snowbird and enjoyed her winters in Florida and spending time with her children — they were her pride and joy. She will be lovingly remembered for being a saint and Gwen’s best friend.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, John R. Bauman Jr., of New Kensington, and Chad T. Grazier, of Arnold; her daughter, Gwendolyn K. Bauman, of Shelocta; her stepchildren, Arthur S. Grazier and Jen, of Upper Burrell, and Todd A. Grazier and wife Skye, of Brackenridge; stepdaughter, Kimberly A. Grazier, of Lower Burrell; and numerous grandchildren. Lee is also survived by her sisters, Becky Boland and husband Daniel, of Tennessee, and Cindy Bondra and husband Mark, of New Kensington.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Arthur E. “Pete” Grazier, whom she married April 7, 1972, and who passed away July 13, 2016; her son, Shannon D. Bauman; and a sister, Sueanne Peifer.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lee’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.