Edith Marie Anderson, 88, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The daughter of Ambrose F. and Eleanor C. (Wolbert) Ochs, she was born April 25, 1933, in Clarion.
Edith volunteered in the Indiana Regional Medical Center Pantry for over 30 years.
Surviving are her children, Vickie Leahew, Pittsburgh, Kathleen (Thomas) Bush, Indiana, and Gloria (Stephen) Maus, Derry; sisters, Jeanette Moos, Iola, Wis., and Jackie (Thomas) Zacherl, Clarion; grandchildren, Will and Chelsea Leahew, both of Pittsburgh, Ronald Bush, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pamela Cummings, Bloomfield, Colo., and Geoffrey Maus, New York City; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Daniel and Jude Bush, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Tommy and Silas Cummings, Bloomfield, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Anderson; and siblings, Frances Ochs, Doris Blum, Mark Ochs, Sister Stella Ochs, Joseph Ochs, Paul Ochs, Maxine Newhouse and an infant sister, Annette Ochs.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.