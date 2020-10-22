Edith Mae (Friend) Heckathorn, 82, of Blairsville, (Derry Township) went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in her home.
She was the daughter of Ed Friend and Clemma (Pilgrim) Friend; she was born in Summit, Ark., on Feb. 24, 1938.
She left behind a legacy unlike any other. In her free time, she enjoyed her German Shepherds, her guns and her religion. Some of her favorite memories include watching “Mama’s Family,” making waffles with her granddaughter Gabrielle watching her grandson Josh race go-karts, getting Thanksgiving together with her granddaughters Leanna and Faith, making pizzelles with grandson John, and playing games with Ashley.
She is survived by children, William Dean Heckathorn Jr., wife Beverly (Moutain) Heckathorn, Kimberly Hope (Heckathorn) Durika, husband, David J. Durika, and John Lee Heckathorn, wife Cindy (Short) Heckathorn. Grandchildren, Josh Matthew Heckathorn, wife Michelle (Sulkowski) Heckathorn, their children, Cole Heckathorn and Sage Heckathorn, Deanna Alyse Durika and fiancee Ryan Parrish, Leanna Jo Durika and her fiancé, David Simms, Ashley Marie Heckathorn, her husband, Josh Fabian, their children, Isiah Fabian, Elijah Fabian, Noah Fabian, Sloanne Fabian, John Heckathorn Jr., Gabrielle Heckathorn, her fiancee, Jake Ferry and their child, Ezra Ferry and granddaughter, Faith Heckathorn. She is also survived by her two sisters Madelyn Sue Miller and Cathy Shrekengost.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Friend and Clemma (Pilgrim) Friend; husband William Dean Heckathorn; sister Bernice (Friend) Sand; and brother Carl Friend.
She is now watching down from heaven admiring God’s coloring book and watching over her surviving family.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Charlie Brownawell officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
