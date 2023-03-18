Edith M. Hinkle, 92, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
She was born March 2, 1931, in Haddonfield, N.J., a daughter of Edith M. (Oberholtzer) and Jesse L. Stayer.
Edith was a very active member of the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren and went on many mission projects.
She worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals, including Penn University, Strecker, Eagleville and Norristown.
Edith enjoyed making card stamps, knitting, being a seamstress and traveling. She was an artist and a member of the Art Association of Punxsutawney. Edith was also a member of the singing group Sweet Adaline’s in Philadelphia.
She is survived by two children, daughter Cindy Chambers and husband Tim, of Smicksburg, and son Bill Clemmer and wife Mary, of Punxsutawney; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jason Clemmer and infant Billy Clemmer; and two sisters, Joyce Keeler and Ida Mae Petsock.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Grange Church of God, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Dale Leverknight officiating.
Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Hinkle to the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.