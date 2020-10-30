Edith Mae (Lockard) Lawson, 90, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
The daughter of Lester G. and Viola M. (Miller) Lockard, she was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Indiana County.
Mrs. Lawson was a faithful attendee of Black Lick Free Methodist Church.
She liked to work with plastic canvas, enjoyed coloring and puzzles.
Surviving are two sons, Roland J. Rankin, of Chatsworth, Ga., and Ronald R. Rankin, of Canton, Ohio; a daughter, Glenna Small (Walter), of Carrollton, Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Lockard, of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara Fail, of Minerva, Ohio, and Judy Maurer, of Canton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William R. Rankin, in November 1956; second husband, Norman D. Lawson, on March 3, 1993; two brothers, Ronald Lockard and William Lockard; and a sister, Dolores Brooks.
Per Mrs. Lawson’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with arrangements.
