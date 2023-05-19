Edna B. (Mahan) Blystone, 91, of Shelocta, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Plumcreek Township, to Robert and Sara (Buhite) Mahan.
Edna called the area home all of her life and attended West Lebanon Community Holiness Church. She loved caring for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her free time, Edna enjoyed planting flowers and working in her garden.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Adam L. Trimble and wife, Donna, of Shelby, N.C.; daughter Sara L. Matson and husband, Jerry, of {span}Kiskiminetas Township{/span}; step-sons Willard O. Blystone and wife, Suzette, of Mt. Pleasant, and David Paul Blystone and Jeffrey A. Blystone, both of Scottdale; grandsons Mark Trimble and Scott Bowser; and granddaughters Katie Williams and husband, Josh, and Tammy (Bowser) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Albert D. “Al” Blystone, whom she married May 3, 1981 and who died Feb. 1, 2001; son Harvey Trimble; and brother Bob Mahan and wife, Audradee.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the funeral home, with the Pastor Chad Fritz officiating.
Interment will be in the Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Kittanning.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to Edna’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.