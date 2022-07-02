Edna L. (Williams) Nulph, 93, of Homer City, went to be with her Lord and Joe on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Born Sept. 24, 1928, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Edward and Laura Bowers, of Homer City. Edna was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was a member of Homer City United Methodist Church and the Ideal Friendship Class.
As a teenager, she taught Sunday school and Bible school and sang in the choir. She loved her church family and missed attending services later in life.
She served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #493 of Homer City for 14 years.
Edna enjoyed crocheting afghans and would teach anyone interested in learning the trade.
She also loved doing needlepoint and gardening and was a master of crossword puzzles. She was a loyal Steelers fan and an avid reader.
Edna is survived by daughters Cathy Poole, of Homer City, and Loretta Gearhart and husband David, of Indiana; sons Richard Poole and Jon Nulph, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Robert Poole, of Peoria, Ariz. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nulph, in 1985; her parents; brothers, Raymond “Rum,” Walton “Walt,” Todd, Donald “Ducky,” Richard, Leroy “Bud” and Kenneth; and sisters Helen, Nora, Mary Irene and Ruth.
As per her request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
2 Timothy 4:7- I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.