Edna M. Torok

Edna Mae (Reeger) Torok, 75, of Blairsville and West Wheatfield Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Dale A. Reeger and Leona I. (Cain) Reeger Grumbling, she was born May 31, 1946, in Brush Valley.
Mrs. Torok lived her entire life in the Blairsville area and graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1964.
She was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Theresa #562, Angels of Compassion of the church, BPOE #406 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of ICCAP Food Bank for 17 years.
Mrs. Torok was a devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, wonderful baker for her family and friends and baked cookies for many weddings.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Randall A. Torok Sr.; three children, Christina M. Harper (Bret), of New Alexandria; Randall A. Torok Jr. (Tammy), of New Florence; and Michelle A. Mlakar (Jeff), of Blairsville; eight grandchildren, Hayley, Justin, Payton, Brian Jr., Noah, Savanna, Parker and Megan; a sister, Brenda McAdams (Ron), of Blairsville; and a brother, Kenneth Grumbling (Lisa), of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian A. Torok Sr. on Jan. 7, 2020; a brother, Arthur Reeger; and her stepfather, Dean Grumbling.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Thursday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to ICCAP Food Bank, 1849 S. 6th St., Indiana, PA 15701, in memory of Edna.
