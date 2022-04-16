Edward A. Horchar

Edward Anthony Horchar, 87, of Coral, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Indiana.
He was the son of Joseph and Helen (Pluchinsky) Horchar and was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Indiana.
Edward was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Knights of Columbus and was employed at the Homer City Generation Station. Edward was happily married to Marcella for 60 years. He especially enjoyed being “Zedo” to his seven grandchildren and family beach vacations. His family and friends could count on him for advice, a joke or a good story. Ed had a great sense of humor, which was attributed to his bond with his brother-in-law, Mike, and his love for the Three Stooges.
He was a charter member of the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club and enjoyed traveling with the “Good Timers” group. Ed had many interests including gardening, fishing, hunting and sports. He loved the outdoors and taking drives with Marcy. He served his country as a United States Marine.
Edward is survived by his four children, Edward and Margaret, of Palm City, Fla.; Colleen, of Coral; Steve and Denise, of North Huntingdon; and Tom and Terri, of Blairsville; and his seven grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Ryan, Rebecca, Abbie, Kourtney and Noah. He is also survived by his siblings, Pauline Stachelczyk, Agnus Zometsky and Francis “Mimi” and husband James Yanoscsik.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella; his parents, Joseph and Helen Horchar; his brothers, Joseph, Andrew and John; and his sisters, Annie, Helen and Veronica.
Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site. Interment to follow in the St. Francis Cemetery, where military rites will be held.