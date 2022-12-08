Edward A. Silver Jr. 75, Penn Run, took his last flight to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2022.
Born Nov. 4, 1947, in Berwick, he was the son of Edward, Sr. and Martha Silver.
Survived by his wife, Ginny (Rankin) Lynn Silver; children Christine “Tina” Raines and husband Ed, of O’Fallon, Ill., Frank Silver and wife Kelly, of Dimock, Bill Stephens and wife Darleen, of Brush Valley, Michael Stephens and wife Breann, of Brush Valley; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Kim Frisbie; and sister Susie Bush.
Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and fixing items. Ed was a honorablly discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served his country for 20 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran. During his service, he was a P3, flight engineer, aircraft mechanic and a search-and-rescue wet air crewman. He designed the program for prop balancing for the Navy. Ed received two awards for meritorious unit commendation and two for sea service, Battle E Navy unit commendation, good conduct medal and Navy achievement medal.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, where service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pastors Ken and Wilda Brown and Jack Lucas will officiate. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery, with full military honors.
