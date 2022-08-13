Edward Anderson, 91, of Homer City, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Lucernemines, and was the son of Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson.
Ed was a member of Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served in the United States Air Force. He was retired as a machinist at Westinghouse Specialty Metals Division, Blairsville.
He was also a member of the Red Barn, Marienville and Tide sportsman clubs. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his hunting and fishing camps. He also enjoyed gardening and was involved in track and football in high school. He loved going to wrestling matches to watch his sons and grandsons wrestle.
He is survived by his wife, Isabel Anderson; his children, Carol Vanscavish, of Indiana; Mark (Shelley) Anderson, of Home; Gregory (Paula) Anderson, of Indiana; and Patrick (Lynn) Anderson, of Creekside; and his grandchildren, Stephanie (Patrick) Graham, Mark (Amanda) Anderson, Christopher (Pam) Anderson, Melissa (Matt) Bolin, Jenny (Phat) Nguyen, Josh (Rachel) Anderson, Mike (Mychen) Anderson, Sarah Croft and Meredith Franz. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sydney, Tenley, Bexley, Halle, Lexi, Elizabeth, Avery, Kohen, Ben, Aiden, Azlyn and Kassler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tom Vanscavish, and his siblings, Irene Yosurak, Genevieve Jones, Alfred Anderson and Richard Anderson.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.
