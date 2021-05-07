Edward C. Helman

Edward C. “Big Ed” Helman, 65, of Clymer, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Harry and Ethel (Stephens) Helman, born on Feb. 28, 1956, in Indiana.
Ed worked for Delaney Chevrolet in Indiana, Birdwell, Dresser Atlas, Airborne Express and then 422 Mobile Home Sales, where he delivered mobile homes until 2018 when he was stricken with cancer. He was a good husband, father and grandfather.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hanging out with his friends. He enjoyed hunting with his granddaughter, Kassidy, and spending time with her very much.
Ed enjoyed the mountains and camping with his family and friends. He made everyone laugh and have a good time when he was around.
Ed was a member of the Dixonville Moose, Clymer Slovak Club, Clymer American Legion, and Sinnemahoning and Heilwood Sportsmen’s Clubs.
You always knew when Ed was around. He loved dancing and hanging out with his buddies and drinking up the suds.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, granddaughter, all his family, his dog, Willie, and everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Cox) Helman; his mother, Ethel Stephens; one son, Chuck Helman and wife Wendy; one granddaughter, Kassidy Helman; five bothers and sisters, Barb Blatt, Ken Helman and wife Cinda, Dale “Butch” Helman and companion George McMillen, Deb Helman and companion Maudie Bommel, and Bonnie Fry and husband Joe.
Ed was preceded in death by his father; one son, Casey Helman; stepdaughter, Sara; and his three dogs, Cocoa, LeRoy and Miss Pnut.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Ed’s funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Caleb Fugate officiating.
Interment will be private for the family.
